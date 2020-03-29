First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 183.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,303,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,263 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,927,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,406,000 after acquiring an additional 163,608 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,310,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,221,000 after acquiring an additional 117,271 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,029,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,126,000 after buying an additional 40,680 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,115,000 after buying an additional 137,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RJF. Wells Fargo & Co cut Raymond James from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Argus reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

In other Raymond James news, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.49 per share, for a total transaction of $768,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $1,093,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,876,624.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RJF opened at $61.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.45. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

