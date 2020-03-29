First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in WD-40 by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 349,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,751,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,578,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 109,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,178,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,716,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $197.27 on Friday. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $153.91 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.77.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.11). WD-40 had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded WD-40 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

In other WD-40 news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $128,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

