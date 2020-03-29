First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 15,050 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,134,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,377,000 after acquiring an additional 154,194 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 36,344 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 351,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 60,137 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 234,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 20,383 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.81.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

In other news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

