First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,962 AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UHAL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,363,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 37.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMERCO alerts:

In other AMERCO news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 1,500 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.17 per share, for a total transaction of $379,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,257.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward J. Shoen purchased 5,101 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $316.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,614,517.51. Insiders purchased 26,200 shares of company stock worth $7,778,801 in the last 90 days. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UHAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of UHAL opened at $288.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $316.80 and its 200 day moving average is $363.46. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $222.34 and a fifty-two week high of $426.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.04.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($2.07). AMERCO had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $927.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.