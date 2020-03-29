First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) by 109.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,148 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Saratoga Investment worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $1,018,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 29,540 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the third quarter valued at $2,681,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 52,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 24,942 shares during the period. 20.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Compass Point raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Saratoga Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.96.

NYSE:SAR opened at $12.27 on Friday. Saratoga Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average of $24.53. The firm has a market cap of $156.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.38% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Saratoga Investment Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saratoga Investment Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

