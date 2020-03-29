First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.47% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,527,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 25,426 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF stock traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $45.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,288. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $57.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.67.

