FirstBlood Achieves Market Cap of $3.80 Million (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. FirstBlood has a market cap of $3.80 million and $1,854.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FirstBlood has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One FirstBlood token can currently be bought for $0.0445 or 0.00000670 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, Liqui and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.15 or 0.02541255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00193191 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00045570 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000647 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00034357 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About FirstBlood

FirstBlood’s launch date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio. FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io.

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, OKEx, Livecoin, Gatecoin, Liqui, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

