FirstCoin Trading Up 105.9% Over Last Week (FRST)

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. In the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded up 105.9% against the U.S. dollar. One FirstCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. FirstCoin has a total market cap of $113,220.91 and approximately $1.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FirstCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00031616 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000916 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00082872 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,626.70 or 0.99865728 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00068523 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000738 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000355 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About FirstCoin

FirstCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FirstCoin Coin Trading

FirstCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FirstCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.