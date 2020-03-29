Flowchain (FLC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.39 Million

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, Flowchain has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Flowchain token can now be purchased for about $1.86 or 0.00028057 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $243,707.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00051736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000693 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $299.79 or 0.04876972 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00066395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036976 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016321 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

FLC is a token. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,071 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co.

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.