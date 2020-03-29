Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

In related news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $82,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,525.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Theresa Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $102,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,151 shares in the company, valued at $721,650.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,800 shares of company stock worth $29,198 over the last three months. 5.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,143,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,251,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 21,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 56,671 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Flushing Financial stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $389.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Flushing Financial has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $23.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.09.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $46.22 million for the quarter. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

