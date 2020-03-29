FlypMe 24 Hour Volume Hits $23.00 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. During the last seven days, FlypMe has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One FlypMe token can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $117,078.93 and $23.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FlypMe alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.34 or 0.02539728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00193851 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00045375 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00034247 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe’s genesis date was June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.