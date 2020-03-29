FNB Protocol (FNB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $145,614.00

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. FNB Protocol has a market cap of $2.89 million and $145,614.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FNB Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Allbit. Over the last week, FNB Protocol has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.05 or 0.02534203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00195313 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00044205 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00034183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,364,718,413 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol.

FNB Protocol Token Trading

FNB Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Allbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

