Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,484,600 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the February 27th total of 3,540,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,401,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $2,845,109.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,186,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,061,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total transaction of $89,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,958,639.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,004. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,225,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,855,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,057,000 after buying an additional 386,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $97.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.18. Fortinet has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $121.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.47.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

