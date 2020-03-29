Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) and HTC (NASDAQ:HTCXF) Head-To-Head Review

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) and HTC (OTCMKTS:HTCXF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.2% of Fortinet shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Fortinet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Fortinet and HTC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortinet 1 14 12 0 2.41 HTC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fortinet presently has a consensus target price of $113.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.16%. Given Fortinet’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Fortinet is more favorable than HTC.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fortinet and HTC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortinet $2.16 billion 7.78 $326.50 million $1.91 50.93 HTC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fortinet has higher revenue and earnings than HTC.

Profitability

This table compares Fortinet and HTC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortinet 15.14% 27.51% 9.24% HTC N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fortinet beats HTC on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc. provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions. The company also provides FortiSwitch product family that offers secure switching solutions for connecting customers end devices, such as computers and laptops, as well as an expanding field of Internet of things devices; FortiAnalyzer product family, which provides centralized network logging, analyzing, and reporting solutions; and FortiManager product family that provides central and scalable management solution for its FortiGate products, including software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates, as well as FortiAP product family, which provides secure wireless networking solutions. In addition, it provides security subscription, technical support, professional, and training services. The company sells its security solutions to channel partners; and directly to end-customers, including small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and government organizations in a range of industries consisting of telecommunications, technology, government, financial services, education, retail, manufacturing, and healthcare. Fortinet, Inc. provides its products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

