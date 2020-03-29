Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,762,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 147,887 shares during the quarter. Fortis accounts for 1.5% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 2.54% of Fortis worth $489,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,645,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,264,000 after purchasing an additional 355,571 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,805,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,039,000 after purchasing an additional 93,788 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,126,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,670,000 after purchasing an additional 239,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,424,000. 53.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FTS opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.24. Fortis Inc has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.21.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fortis Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3593 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

FTS has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Fortis from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Fortis from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

