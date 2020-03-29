Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.72 Million

Brokerages predict that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will report sales of $141.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $176.15 million and the lowest is $113.22 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs reported sales of $124.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will report full-year sales of $658.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $547.86 million to $787.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $852.51 million, with estimates ranging from $816.91 million to $906.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs.

Get Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs alerts:

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $161.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.83 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTAI. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.18.

In related news, CFO Scott Christopher bought 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $65,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 45,300 shares of company stock valued at $310,270 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 4th quarter worth about $10,288,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. 33.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTAI opened at $8.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.97 million, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $21.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.47%. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s payout ratio is currently 235.71%.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (FTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.