Fosun International Ltd Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,765 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.6% of Fosun International Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,778 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Microsoft by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,080,413 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,266,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,581 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,532,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,707,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,448 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,465,322 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,592,882,000 after purchasing an additional 429,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Microsoft by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,128,757 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,382,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.42.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $149.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $116.13 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,187.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

