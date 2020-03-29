Fountain Market Capitalization Tops $952,093.31 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Fountain has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fountain has a total market cap of $952,093.31 and approximately $33,147.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fountain token can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene and CoinTiger.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fountain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.42 or 0.02518774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00193031 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00044129 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00034128 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Fountain Profile

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub. The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub.

Buying and Selling Fountain

Fountain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fountain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.