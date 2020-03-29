Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of Franklin Electric worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.27. Franklin Electric Co. has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $61.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $320.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.53 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $190,795.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $608,398.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,816.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research decreased their price target on Franklin Electric to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.