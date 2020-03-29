Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Acquires 12,415 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 96.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 233.3% during the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 11.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,427,000 after acquiring an additional 71,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Linde by 15.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN traded down $6.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.34. 2,301,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,531,370. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.80. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $227.85. The company has a market cap of $94.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.963 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th.

In other news, Director Franz Fehrenbach purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.72 per share, with a total value of $222,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,095.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. Insiders have purchased 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. ValuEngine raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.93.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

