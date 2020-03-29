Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Acquires 2,470 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,293 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $9,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $3.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.01. 6,439,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,724,066. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.49. The company has a market cap of $124.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.96.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.