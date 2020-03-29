Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Acquires 4,936 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in VF were worth $9,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,686,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,264,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,527 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of VF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,715,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $768,931,000 after purchasing an additional 511,670 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of VF by 317.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,870,000 after purchasing an additional 235,641 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of VF by 1,243.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,450,000 after purchasing an additional 202,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,380,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $435,550,000 after purchasing an additional 165,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.79. 2,568,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,210,586. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.26 and a 200 day moving average of $85.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. VF’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on VF from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on VF in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VF has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.81.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,145. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.