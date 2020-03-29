Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Acquires 5,244 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Mills from to in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.18.

Shares of GIS traded up $1.82 on Friday, reaching $51.82. 6,661,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,577,474. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.97.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

