Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $1,737,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $2,065,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 281,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,909,000 after buying an additional 26,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $7.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.78. 20,403,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,968,754. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.17 and its 200-day moving average is $111.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.21.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

