Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Buys 1,382 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 2.1% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $18,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total transaction of $2,743,429.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total transaction of $713,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $17.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $434.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,090. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $477.94 and a 200-day moving average of $480.77. The firm has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $582.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $516.00 to $463.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

