Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Buys 26,486 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 70.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,892 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,486 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.8% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,319,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 21,911.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 638,271 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,438.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $143,801,000 after buying an additional 571,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,032,498,000 after buying an additional 394,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $84,356,000. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,160 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,957. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $252.73. 15,970,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,400,574. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $316.32. The company has a market capitalization of $157.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.93.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.71.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.