Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Buys 3,594 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex stock traded down $5.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,114,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,069. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.10 and a 200 day moving average of $82.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.88. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at $918,362.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.