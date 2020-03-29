Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Buys 3,945 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises 2.5% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $21,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in Paypal by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 9,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at $488,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at $2,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Paypal in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Paypal from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.45.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,501,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $7.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,311,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,333,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

