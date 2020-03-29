Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Buys 4,938 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,566 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,651,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799,008 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,341,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 586.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $219,935,000 after acquiring an additional 576,784 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $18.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.00. 47,729,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,526,454. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $398.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.25 and a 200-day moving average of $326.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $256.00 to $173.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Cfra lowered Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Vertical Group lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.80.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

