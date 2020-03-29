Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $11.66 Million Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for about 1.4% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6,881.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,658,496 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,479,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,137 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,445,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,845,000 after buying an additional 1,971,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,332,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,917,000 after buying an additional 1,508,658 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.89. 8,254,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,764,331. The company has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

