Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $2.15 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 247.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.28.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.98. 6,884,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,697,510. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.91. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73. The stock has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

