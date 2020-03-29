Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $6.92 Million Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lowered its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,128 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,434,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,058,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480,897 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,381,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,448,604,000 after purchasing an additional 147,742 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,519,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $757,474,000 after purchasing an additional 289,290 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,332,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $537,170,000 after purchasing an additional 991,076 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,478,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,146,000 after purchasing an additional 445,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

YUM traded down $7.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,998,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,811. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.53. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $119.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

In other news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,919,254.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $357,456.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,449.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. UBS Group reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “average” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.89.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

