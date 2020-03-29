Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $8.81 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 10,796 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74,287 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.77. 25,360,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,179,632. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.12. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $221.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.10.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.