Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Increases Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Zoetis by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Zoetis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in Zoetis by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $2,143,147.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,789.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 11,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total value of $1,646,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,441.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,456 shares of company stock valued at $19,499,222 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZTS shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.25.

Shares of ZTS traded down $6.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,870,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,645. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.74. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

