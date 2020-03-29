Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Lowers Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,304 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Square were worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Square by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,798,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,229 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,185,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,433,000 after purchasing an additional 321,411 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Square by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,747,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,474,000 after purchasing an additional 323,893 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Square by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,422,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,097,000 after purchasing an additional 284,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,341,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,806,000 after buying an additional 142,432 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Square from $91.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Square from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Square from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Square from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.72.

SQ stock traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.34. The company had a trading volume of 14,639,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,598,302. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.86. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 109.38 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $87.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,403,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,604 shares in the company, valued at $29,162,932.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,064,905 over the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

