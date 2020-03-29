Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Lowers Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,596 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $32,401,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 208,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,964,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.17. 16,072,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,700,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The company has a market cap of $265.17 billion, a PE ratio of 65.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.78.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.40.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

