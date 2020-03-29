Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Lowers Stock Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC owned 0.08% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 15.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after buying an additional 157,947 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 41,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 147,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 93,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

ITCI stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.82. The company had a trading volume of 905,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,349. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.19. The company has a market cap of $860.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $43.56.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ITCI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

In related news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $253,181.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,375.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 45,598 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $1,380,707.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,182,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,802,042.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,447 shares of company stock worth $4,764,538 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

