Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Purchases 5,482 Shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS NSRGY traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $102.44. The stock had a trading volume of 790,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,929. NESTLE S A/S has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The company has a market capitalization of $305.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.15 and a 200-day moving average of $106.59.

NSRGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BNP Paribas cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

