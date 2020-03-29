Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 1,567 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,618,862,000 after acquiring an additional 398,849 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DUK traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.19. 5,091,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,396,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.44. The company has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.20. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.62.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $1,548,709 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

