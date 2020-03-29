Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 1,696 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises 1.8% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $14,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 244.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 346.2% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG stock traded up $5.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,686,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,269. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.91. The company has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $116.15 and a twelve month high of $167.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.02%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.