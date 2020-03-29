Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 20,462 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,462 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Hershey by 25.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,224,000 after purchasing an additional 47,183 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 19,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $53,973.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,643.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.97, for a total value of $229,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,428 shares in the company, valued at $26,682,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,104 shares of company stock worth $3,548,402. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.84. 1,521,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,199. Hershey Co has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $162.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, January 31st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

