Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 20,550 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,550 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $4,427,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,560 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 201,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $877,000. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.19.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.75. 21,305,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,693,844. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average is $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $5,664,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 243,739,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,794,585.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,858,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

