Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 3,098 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,620 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC owned about 0.06% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $9,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLM. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $82,240,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 150,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,050,000 after acquiring an additional 96,918 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 217,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,840,000 after acquiring an additional 95,936 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1,067.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,668,000 after acquiring an additional 93,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 251.6% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 106,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,866,000 after acquiring an additional 76,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $309.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $301.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $288.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.80.

NYSE MLM traded down $13.70 on Friday, hitting $181.22. 911,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,083. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.08. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.08 and a 1-year high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

