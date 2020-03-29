FTX Token (FTT) Market Cap Tops $211.92 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 29th. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for approximately $2.21 or 0.00037136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $211.92 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00052308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000699 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $288.95 or 0.04849019 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00066731 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016766 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003615 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 346,637,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,764,834 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

