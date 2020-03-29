FunFair (FUN) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded down 6% against the US dollar. FunFair has a market cap of $12.01 million and $152,325.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FunFair token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, ZB.COM, Binance and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.38 or 0.02515437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00192890 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00044157 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00034145 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FunFair was first traded on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

FunFair can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Vebitcoin, C2CX, Ethfinex, ZB.COM, Radar Relay, OKEx, Livecoin, HitBTC, IDEX, Gate.io, Binance and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

