Fusion Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,000. U.S. Bancorp makes up 2.4% of Fusion Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $5,529,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,843,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,301,000 after acquiring an additional 86,704 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 531,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,517,000 after acquiring an additional 54,134 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 639,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,389,000 after acquiring an additional 107,374 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.77. The company had a trading volume of 11,469,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,509,346. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.00. The company has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.