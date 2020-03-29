Fusion Capital LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 91,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,466,000. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF makes up about 4.0% of Fusion Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fusion Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 63,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 317,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $677,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co grew its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TOTL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.67. The company had a trading volume of 599,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,752. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52 week low of $46.54 and a 52 week high of $51.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.09.

