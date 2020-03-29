Fusion Capital LLC Purchases New Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000. United Technologies makes up about 2.7% of Fusion Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Capital International Investors grew its position in United Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,713 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in United Technologies by 7,504.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,106 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in United Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,251,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,774 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in United Technologies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,523,634,000 after purchasing an additional 782,934 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,709,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UTX stock traded down $7.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.15. 10,146,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,528,210. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

A number of research firms have commented on UTX. Benchmark began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

