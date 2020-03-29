Fusion Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 22,066 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,000. Chevron makes up approximately 2.4% of Fusion Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,676,410,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,639 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,328,591,000 after purchasing an additional 779,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,112,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,423,723,000 after purchasing an additional 472,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron stock traded down $7.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.78. 20,403,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,968,754. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.27. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $143.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Chevron from $129.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet cut Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.21.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.