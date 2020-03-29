Fusion Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 64,723 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.6% of Fusion Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $2.01 on Friday, hitting $33.35. 74,150,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,391,156. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.24.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

